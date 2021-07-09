Missouri’s Governor Says State is Considering Incentive Program to Encourage More COVID Vaccinations

The governor confirms the state is considering an incentive program to encourage more Missourians to get vaccinated. Governor Mike Parson told Capitol reporters that he wants to do what he can to encourage more Missourians to take the COVID vaccine.

The details of the incentive program are unclear, because it’s still being worked on. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says 39 percent of Missourians have completed the COVID vaccination process. That’s about two-point-four million Missourians.

