Survey says hiring in Missouri was very healthy in June

A June survey of business leaders across Missouri and eight other states finds the Midwestern economy making solid gains as the pandemic continues. Economist at Creighton University Doctor Ernie Goss says Missouri has experienced sizable growth for 13 of the past 14 months.

Goss says hiring in Missouri was also very healthy in June, despite a worker shortage. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says average hourly wages for Missouri manufacturing workers has increased by nearly seven-percent over the past twelve months.

