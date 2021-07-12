Choate Mental Health top administrators facing misconduct charges reassigned

The director of Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Illinois and two other top administrators charged with interfering with an investigation into patient abuse have been reassigned. Last month, a Union County grand jury returned true bills of indictment charging facility director Bryant Davis, as well as administrators Teresa Smith and Gary Goins, with official misconduct. Smith also faces a charge of obstructing justice. The Union County State’s Attorney had filed the same charges against Smith last October but they were dismissed by a judge for lack of probable cause. The department earlier said it intended to keep Davis, Smith and Goins in their administrative roles at Choate pending the outcome of the case. On Friday, the department changed course, issuing a statement saying the “resulting public speculation” from the criminal cases has served as a distraction from Choate’s core mission of serving vulnerable residents. A spokeswoman for the agency said the three were reassigned to central office administration duties. They will continue to be paid. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

