Masks might stick around after the COVID-19 pandemic goes away. Epidemiologist Ajay Sethi says the US may be joining other countries where mask use by those who are sick is much more commonplace.

Sethi says that while not everyone will be wearing masks all the time, you can expect masks to become part of a basic routine for the sick, like frequent hand washing and coughing or sneezing into an elbow.

