Acting state health director Robert Knodell says health care systems do not have to worry about staffing shortages because the state has partnered with the company Vizient to provide health care help.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now affecting parts of Missouri. DHSS experts insist the best way to prevent the spread is to get vaccinated. About 39 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!