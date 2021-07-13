Rhoda Reeves remembered as ‘leading lady’ in business

Rhoda Reeves, who died Wednesday at the age of 85, is known to many in the Cape Girardeau area for the successful T-shirt printing and promotional products store Horizon Screen Printing, but she is also remembered by those who knew her for her devotion to family, as well as being an active member of Cape Girardeau County’s Republican Party. In addition to founding Horizon Screen Printing, Reeves was a speech pathologist at Parkview State School, a member of Red Hat Society, garden club and a Girl Scout leader, and attended La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Reeves was also invited to President George W. Bush’s first State of the Union address in 2002 as “an acknowledgment of her active involvement with the National Federation of Independent Business.” Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

