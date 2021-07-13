Supreme Court of Missouri case scheduled for today about Medicaid Expansion

The Supreme Court of Missouri has scheduled one case for oral argument later today. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., the Court is scheduled to hear SC99185, Stephanie Doyle, et al., Luke Barber and Christine Chaney v. Jennifer Tidball, et al., an appeal from Cole County involving Medicaid Expansion.

Anyone wishing to listen to the argument live may do so using the Court’s “live audio streaming” button, available along with the case summary page at http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=1975. The archived audio file will be made available later on the case summary page.

