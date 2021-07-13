Tuesday, July 13th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Atascadero, CA — A parachutist from Camp Roberts torpedoed through the roof of a Southern California home and into the interior of the house. The man, who was reportedly a British soldier in the midst of a training exercise, dealt with a chute that didn’t fully open before he plunged through the house in Atascadero on July 6th just before 5 p.m.

“The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries,” the Atascadero Police Department said in a recent news release. “The occupants of the residence were not home at the time and therefore were uninjured.” The homeowner’s mother told KSBY that there wasn’t much damage in the house after he came through the roof when he landed inside – apparently into the kitchen.

“It’s amazing,” Linda Sallady said. “It’s mostly the ceiling, the sheetrock. He missed the counters, appliances, everything.” Neighbor Rose Martin called his survival a miracle. “I mean, who lands like that without a parachute and lives?” Martin told the station. Atascadero police said that everyone else in the jump landed at a designated spot.

