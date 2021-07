A Memphis, Tennessee man drowned Monday while swimming in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Edgar Sacach was attempting to swim across the Current River Monday afternoon in Carter County when he went under the water and did not resurface. He was located a short time later downstream in a shallow area of the river. Officials say he was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he was pronounced dead.

