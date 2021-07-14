Two arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Hayti

Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Hayti. The Hayti Police Department reported that at around 11:20 pm Saturday night, officers were called to a disturbance on East McKinley Street. At the scene, officers learned that a 35-year-old Hayti man had been stabbed and allegedly hit by a vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. An investigation into the incident led to the arrests of 30-year-old Jimmy Bridges, of Caruthersville, and 28-year-old Elizabeth Bridges, of Hayti. Jimmy Bridges has been charged with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action. Elizabeth Bridges is facing charges of 1st degree assault and armed criminal action. Both were held at the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

