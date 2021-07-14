Wednesday, July 14th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Memphis, TN — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they discovered several hundred grams of methamphetamine hidden inside peanuts at an express consignment hub in Memphis. On June 29th, officers X-rayed a shipment that was being sent from Mexico to Texas when they discovered some “suspicious anomalies,” the agency said.

The manifest listed the shipment as “REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN.” Authorities said when they broke open the peanut shells, they discovered a white crystalline substance inside. That substance later tested positive for methamphetamine. Authorities said attempts to smuggle drugs in shipments is common.

“My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert in a news release. “Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys, and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world.” In all, authorities said they seized 489 grams, which is the equivalent of 2,445 doses.

