A Farmington woman was arrested on multiple charges early Tuesday morning in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 49-year-old Jennifer Pender was charged with two St. Francois County probation violations for property damage and dangerous drugs. She was also charged with failure to appear for larceny by the Farmington Police Department. She was taken to the St. Francois County Jail.

