MO is not in covid crisis mode

Governor Parson says Missouri is not in coronavirus crisis mode. Missouri reported yesterday more than 22-hundred coronavirus cases and nearly 13-hundred people are in a Missouri hospital being treated for COVID-19. During an event Tuesday in Jefferson City, Parson says Missouri will continue to focus on testing, ensuring the state has enough personal protective equipment, and vaccinating those who want to be vaccinated.

Parson says he hopes to announce in a few days a state effort to incentivize Missourians to get their COVID-19 vaccination. He says the plan is being carefully crafted to make it fair to all Missourians – those who have already been vaccinated and those who have not.

