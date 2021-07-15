NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from mile marker 66 to mile marker 80, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the pavement. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Aug. 6. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!