Thursday, July 15th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Fort Lauderdale, FL — A 74-year-old man shut down the Fort Lauderdale Airport on Saturday when he told an Air Canada Agent he had a bomb in his bag after learning that he would have to pay for his carry-on item. Wegal Rosen was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond in order to see his cardiologist in Toronto but faces up to 15 years in prison.

The bomb threat set off an hours-long shut down of Fort Lauderdale Airport Saturday morning. Three terminals were closed, with many flights canceled or delayed. Police reports state that at 8.30 a.m. Rosen, of Ontario, walked away from the ticket counter where he had been arguing with the Air Canada agent about paying for his carry-on baggage.

As he was walking from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 to purchase a Visa card to make the payment, the agent called out that he left his carry-on bag there and he needed to come and get it. Rosen told the agent there was a bomb in the bag causing deputies to search the airport for hours to check that the area was clear. The bag actually contained Rosen’s CPAP machine. The elderly man was arrested and taken to jail.

