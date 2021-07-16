Friday, July 16th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Downsville, LA — A Louisiana man has admitted to stealing and pawning a $4500 ring owned by his girlfriend and then using the ill-gotten proceeds for a down payment on an engagement ring for the same woman. Justin Pope, 29, was arrested yesterday for the theft of a ring that belonged to Samantha Futch, 40. Pope allegedly stole the ring from his girlfriend’s home in Downsville, a village about 25 miles from Monroe.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Pope confessed to “taking a ring that belonged to his then-girlfriend in 2019” and told investigators that he sold the ring “at a local pawn shop, then used the money for a down payment on an engagement ring for her.” The stolen ring was valued at $4499. The affidavit does not reveal how Pope was identified as a suspect (or why it took two years for an arrest). Pope told deputies that he tried to retrieve the ring a month after pawning it, “only to learn that it had been melted for scrap.”

The court filing lists separate addresses for Pope and Futch, so it appears the pair is no longer a couple.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!