Indiana hunters plead guilty in Williamson County poaching case

Four men from Indiana have pleaded guilty to poaching in Williamson County, Illinois. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) conservation police and the Williamson County State’s Attorney teamed up to curb poaching in southern Illinois last month by collecting $5,000 in fines after four defendants pled guilty to unlawful use of a rifle. Jon Reynolds, Tim Allen, James Hall, and Cade Cruse were cited for hunting with a rifle, no permits, and no hunting license. Reynolds and Allen also were cited for unlawful take of a three-point buck, unlawful take of a doe, fraudulently obtaining permits, and unlawful possession of deer. Additionally, Illinois Conservation Police seized the four rifles used and donated the two untagged deer to a local animal rehabilitator to help feed injured wildlife. Reynolds, Allen, Hall, and Cruse appeared in court in early May and paid $5,000 in fines, forfeited all four rifles to the IDNR, and were sentenced to 12 months supervision after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a rifle. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

