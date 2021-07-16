Representative Rudy Viet on the new boarding school legislation

Missouri’s faith-based boarding schools will have to meet new state requirements. Governor Parson has signed into law a bill that will require them to have safety inspections, get background checks for employees and the schools must notify the state of their existence. The regulations are a result of mounting allegations brought forth by former students reporting physical, emotional, and psychological abuse at some of these schools. State Representative Rudy Veit sponsored the bill.

Allegations have been made against Agape boarding school and Legacy Boys Academy in Stockton, Masters Ranch in southern Missouri, and Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville.

