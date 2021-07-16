SCAD Board considering legal action against Stoddard County

The Stoddard County Ambulance District board is considering legal action against the county concerning pre-approved Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds the district didn’t receive. The county approved a request of $219,522.98 for the purchase of LUCAS CPR devices, four ventilators, and 10 digital handheld pulse ox machines during its Oct. 19, 2020, meeting. The county notified citizens during the Dec. 14 meeting that the county was running low on CARES Act funds and created new guidelines, including the exclusion of any person or company who had previously received CARES Act money, from receiving funds.The ambulance district had previously received $193,657.12 in CARES Act funds. You can learn more in the Dexter Statesman.

