Missouri’s US Senator Josh Hawley says it’s time for troops to leave Afghanistan. Hawley is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Hawley says military resources need to be moved to other more threatening locations. The president ordered troop removals and said on Wednesday that it would begin evacuating Afghans this month who helped the US mission there.

