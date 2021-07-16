State Senator Denny Hoskins Aims to File Esports Legislation in 2022

A key Missouri lawmaker plans to pre-file gaming legislation in December that will include an esports provision. Senate Economic Development Committee Chairman Denny Hoskins said that there is a surge in interest in esports, which is competitive video gaming.

Senator Hoskins will file sports wagering legislation for Missouri’s 2022 legislative session, and says it will include a provision for betting on esports. Hoskins has returned to Warrensburg from this week’s National Council of Legislators from Gaming States conference in Chicago.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!