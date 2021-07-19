Former Illinois farm group treasurer facing fraud charges

The former treasurer of the Perry County Agricultural Society in Illinois has been indicted on federal fraud charges. 47-year-old Billy Harris faces 10 counts of mail fraud and is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the organization. Prosecutors allege Harris, who served as treasurer from 2011 – 2018, used Agricultural Society money to pay for his own personal expenses, wrote checks to himself and his wife, and forged other society board members’ signatures on checks. Harris is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!