Sidewalk improvements slated for U.S. 61 in Perry County

Northbound U.S. 61 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane from Highway 51 to Sutterer Place Road as contractor crews improve sidewalks in Perryville, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. The project is part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Contractor crews will work to improve the sidewalks from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

