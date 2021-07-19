Two dead in interstate crash in Cape County

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near the 119 mile marker early Saturday morning in Cape Girardeau County. A state Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a 2003 Mazda 6, which was disabled from a prior crash and blocking both lanes of the interstate, was hit by a southbound 2013 Ford F150, driven by 72-year-old Edward Lee, of Memphis, Tennessee. This caused the vehicle to hit a pedestrian, a 16-year-old male from Hayti, and kill him. The pedestrian had been a passenger in the car. An 18-year-old occupant of the car, Shayleigh Smith of Jackson, died in the original crash.

