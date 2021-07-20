Missouri Attorney General Presents Two St. Charles City PD Officers with “Back the Blue” Awards

Yesterday morning, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented two St. Charles City Police Department officers with his “Back the Blue” award for their role in saving the life of a heart attack victim. The Attorney General’s Back the Blue Award recognizes law enforcement across the state for incredible bravery and courage in the line of duty or extraordinary service to the community. St. Louis police officer Michael Langsdorf was posthumously awarded the inaugural award, and officers from St. Charles, Wentzville, St. Louis County, Kansas City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and more have received the award since.

