Route AB in New Madrid County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews cut brush and trim trees. This section of roadway is located from Route WW to the end of state maintenance. Weather permitting, work will take place today through Thursday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

