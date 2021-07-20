Over five pounds of K2 and marijuana seized in Kennett
A suspect has been taken into custody following a drug bust in Kennett. The Kennett Police Department reports that on Saturday officers were dispatched to a residence on Baldwin Street in reference to a domestic incident. A search warrant was later obtained for the residence, which resulted in officers locating over five pounds of K2 and marijuana. A 58-year-old male, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute, 3rd-degree domestic assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.