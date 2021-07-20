State Senator Denny Hoskins Interested In Slot Machine in 2022

A Warrensburg state senator who chairs the Senate Economic Development Committee wants to tax and regulate video lottery terminals (VLT’s), which are commonly referred to as slot machines. Senator Denny Hoskins traveled to Chicago for a national gaming conference last week, where slot machines were a major discussion issue. He plans to pre-file legislation in December.

Hoskins predicts his slot machine legislation would raise about 250-million dollars annually for K-12 education and for veterans homes. The slot machines are located in places like truck stops, convenience stores, and bars. A judge in western Missouri’s Platte County has ruled that two “no chance” slot machines found at a Parkville convenience store violate state gambling laws. That case could end up at the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City.

