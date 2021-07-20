Two rescued by boat after flash flood in eastern Missouri

A flash flood in rural eastern Missouri led to a water rescue of two people after their vehicle became stranded in the fast-rising water. Heavy rain on Friday prompted a quick rise of the St. Francis River in Madison County. The water came up so quickly that both people were forced to stand on top of the vehicle to escape drowning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol marine operation trooper, R.A. Walker, and Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens were able to navigate the flooding waters and rescue the victims.

