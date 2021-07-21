Homeless man arrested in Metropolis, IL, stabbing

An early morning fight over money in Metropolis, IL, sent one person to the hospital. Metropolis Police say they were called to an area near the intersection of Fillmore and East 5th Streets just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital. The victim told police that a homeless man, 28-year-old Johntrell Foster, was the attacker. He was arrested about two hours later at a home on East 7th Street. He was taken to the Massac County Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery, Possession of Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

