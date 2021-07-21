MO surveying K-12 schools to find out if they are teaching critical race theory

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is surveying K-12 school districts around the state to find out if they are teaching an academic concept about race and racism. Critical Race Theory is a body of work that says racism and inequity are found in America’s institutions and legal systems. Mike Harris, with the department, told a group of state lawmakers about the survey during a hearing Monday on critical race theory.

Governor Parson says most Missouri schools are not teaching critical race theory. He says schools are teaching diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!