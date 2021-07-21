Sikeston man arrested on drug and vehicle violations Monday
A Sikeston man was arrested on multiple drug and vehicle violations Monday morning in Scott County. 32-year-old Jonathan Higgins was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, felony distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 35 grams of marijana, no seatbelt, displayed plates of another person, and failure to transfer a title. He was taken to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.