Illinois leader to head Missouri’s Health Department

Missouri has a new director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services. During a Capitol press conference yesterday, Governor Parson announced he has chosen Don Kauerauf to lead the agency. Kauerauf comes from Illinois, where he has more than 30 years of experience in public health and emergency management. He says he is pleased with Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Kauerauf takes over for Dr. Randall Williams, who the governor says he parted ways with in April.

