Judge sentences Dunklin County man for possession of a firearm

United States District Judge Stephen Clark sentenced a Malden man to 120 months in prison. 38-year-old Kendrick Calloway pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to the statutory maximum sentence of 10 years. On March 8, 2020, officers with the Malden Police Department responded to a “shots-fired” call on Blades Drive. Two people reported that Calloway knocked on their car window as he was holding a gun. Words were exchanged and Calloway fired a shot. The victims drove off and Calloway followed them in his car and fired additional shots at them. Officers made contact with Calloway and ordered him to the ground. Calloway had a fully loaded Kel-Tec P-32 semi automatic pistol in the waistband of his pants. Calloway was noncompliant with police and attempted to bite an officer. An additional firearm, an SCCY 9mm, semi-automatic pistol was found in Calloway’s car. Officers recovered a spent shell casing in the parking lot where the victims were parked. A criminalist with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory was able to confirm that the spent shell casing was fired from the SCCY 9mm recovered from Calloway’s car. The MSHP Crime Lab also confirmed the presence of gunshot residue on Calloway’s hands.

