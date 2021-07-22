Key Missouri Lawmaker Wants to See September Special Session on State IT Overhaul Issue

A Missouri lawmaker who chairs the House subcommittee on federal stimulus spending says there’s bipartisan support for a special session on the state IT overhaul issue. State Representative Doug Richey wants the governor to call a September special session.

The state Office of Administration (OA) testifies that it will cost 83-million dollars to overhaul the state’s IT system, and full implementation could take four to five years.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!