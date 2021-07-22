Key Missouri Lawmaker Wants to See September Special Session on State IT Overhaul Issue
A Missouri lawmaker who chairs the House subcommittee on federal stimulus spending says there’s bipartisan support for a special session on the state IT overhaul issue. State Representative Doug Richey wants the governor to call a September special session.
The state Office of Administration (OA) testifies that it will cost 83-million dollars to overhaul the state’s IT system, and full implementation could take four to five years.