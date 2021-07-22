Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to Announce Major Opioid Settlement

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be in St. Louis today to announce a major opioid settlement with a number of distributors and Johnson & Johnson, potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars for Missouri. Attorney General Schmitt will be joined by families of victims of opioid abuse and overdose and others. The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. at the Old Post Office atrium. This event will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/AttorneyGeneralSchmitt.

