Poplar Bluff man arrested in Butler County on multiple drug charges

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested yesterday morning in Butler County on multiple drug charges. The MSHP reports that 33-year-old John Gray was charged with a felony Wayne County warrant for dangerous drugs, felony Butler County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful vision reducing material, and no insurance. Gray was taken to the Butler County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

