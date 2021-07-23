Friday, Jul 23rd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Gardiner, ME — Maine drug agents seized cocaine that was disguised as a cake during a traffic stop on Tuesday. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said a tip led them to stop the vehicle on I-295 in Gardiner. Officials said they believe the drugs were being transported into Maine to be distributed throughout Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Drug agents said in all, they seized about four pounds of cocaine, and two pounds of it was disguised as a cake. The cocaine was wrapped in cellophane with coffee grounds sprinkled on top.

Officials said coffee grounds are often used by drug traffickers as a way to hide the scent of drugs from drug-detecting K9s. Drug agents arrested 25-year-old John Cedeno of New York and 33-year-old Chelsy Cohcran of Winslow and charged them with aggravated drug trafficking.

