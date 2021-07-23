Governor Signs Bill Creating Missouri’s First State Park Honoring the Heritage of Freed Slaves
Legislation that creates Missouri’s first state park that honors the heritage of freed slaves has been signed into law by Governor Mike Parson. The bipartisan bill from State Representative Rodger Reedy authorizes the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to acquire the Antioch cemetery in Clinton as a state park and historically significant educational site.
The bill was approved by the Missouri House 149-0. Supporters say making it a state park will preserve and honor the final resting place of slaves and their descendants.