Malden man guilty of meth distribution
A Malden man was found guilty of distribution of meth following a two-day jury trial. On August 2, 2019, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer acting in an undercover capacity (UC), purchased two ounces of meth from 36-year-old Marcrease Farmer at a location near Bernie. The substance was tested at the MSHP Crime Laboratory and determined to be 55.77 grams of a mixture or substance containing meth. On August 8, 2019, Farmer met the UC in Bernie a second time and delivered what tested positive at the Crime Laboratory as being 98.74 grams of a mixture or substance containing meth. On August 21, 2019, the UC met with Farmer in Bernie for a final time and paid $2,200 for a half pound of meth. Farmer provided the UC with 224.23 grams of a substance that tested positive for the presence of meth. Farmer faces a minimum sentence of five years incarceration, up to a maximum sentence of forty years of imprisonment. Farmer’s sentencing is set for October 18, 2021 in Cape Girardeau.