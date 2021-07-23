Perryville man sentenced to 15 years for child molestation

A Perryville man received a 15-year-prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation. 50-year-old Timothy Brandes was sentenced in the courtroom of Judge Scott Lipke in Perryville. Officers were notified of the molestation April 4 when the victim disclosed the sexual abuse to a parent, who then immediately notified law enforcement. In addition to the statements of the victim, law enforcement officers were able to recover security camera footage showing some of the acts of sexual abuse. Before charges were filed, multiple witnesses notified law enforcement Brandes had left the state with a large sum of cash. A nationwide search for Brandes was conducted with the assistance of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers before Brandes eventually turned himself in on April 10. Brandes had previously served six years in the state Department of Corrections after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy in 1995. In both cases, the victims were 12-year-old kids. During his plea, Brandes admitted to the court he touched the 12-year-old victim. The sentence was the maximum allowed.

