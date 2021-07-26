Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion from structure fire Sunday morning

Yesterday morning, one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion while responding to a structure fire. All units were called for a structure in flames on South Benton in Cape Girardeau. First arriving unit advised that they had fire showing from the front of the residence. Police on scene advised no one was in the vacant house. The home suffered severe damage and is considered a total loss. The fire reached a second alarm assignment due to high heat and humidity levels. The flames were brought under control within a couple hours. The fire was investigated by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Fire Marshall and the cause was unable to be determined. One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!