Monday, July 26th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Pensacola, FL — A man showing off his new gun to patrons in a Florida bar ended up shooting himself with the weapon instead. The unidentified knucklehead was inside O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern in Pensacola at 11:00 p.m. Thursday when he pulled out the gun to show it to a man and a woman at the bar.

The man then made a quick motion to put the gun into an imaginary holster under his shoulder when the gun went off and a bullet struck his torso. “I don’t know if he was pretending to be a badass or something,” bar manager Warren Sonnen told the News Journal. “But from what I can tell it was completely by accident.”

Cops on routine patrol were flagged down outside the bar after the shooting. However, the wounded man left the bar and checked himself into a local hospital before cops got to the scene. Police said they were still trying to determine if charges would be filed. The man’s condition was not immediately known.

