Poplar Bluff man arrested on child pornography charges

Authorities in Poplar Bluff have arrested an area man on child pornography charges. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 40-year-old Joshua Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following an investigation by the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force. Officials say that a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the execution of a search warrant last week at an address on Thomas Street. Numerous electronic devices were seized during the search. Child pornography was confirmed during an examination of the devices. Thomas has been officially charged with six counts of class b felony possession of child pornography and one count of class d felony possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Butler County Jail on a bond of $100,000 cash only.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!