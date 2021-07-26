SEMI-FINALISTS for the 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol contest are…
Congratulations to our 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol semi-finalists! They’re competing for a shot on the BIG STAGE at the SEMO District Fair for $1000 and the title!
Angie Runnels
Ammiel Russell
Destiny Matysik
Whitney Woods
Jacob Thompson
Seth Jensen
Heath Gage
Ethan Huber
Ashley Ervin
Bobby Spain
Jennifer Brooks
Logan Dame
Jessica Ramsey
Lisa Allen
Rosaline Bailey
Emily Davis-Dunlap
Tyler Brent
Taylor Brotherton
Sarah Miller