New statewide task force to be formed to help Alzheimer’s patients and their families

A Missouri bill has been signed into law that creates a statewide task force to review the state’s plan to help address the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. The Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says about 120-thousand Missourians are living with the disease. Jerry Dowell, with the Missouri chapter, says the last time the state plan was reviewed was around 2010 and a lot has changed since then.

The task force is responsible for assessing existing services and resources available for patients and their families and identifying opportunities to coordinate with federal agencies. The 21-member task force must deliver a report to the governor and Legislature by June 2022 and add to the report annually.

