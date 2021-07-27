Tuesday, July 27th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Troy, MI — A 28-year-old Sterling Heights man was arrested last week after he allegedly admitted to police that he was drunk after he fell asleep in the drive-thru of Taco Bell. According to WDIV Detroit, Troy police were called to the Taco Bell around 2:33 a.m. on July 16th for reports of a truck parked in the drive-thru lane.

When officers arrived, they found the man sleeping in his truck and were unable to wake him up right away. Police said it took several loud knocks and yelling to get the man to respond. Police said they smelled alcohol in the vehicle and although he initially denied drinking alcohol earlier in the evening, he allegedly admitted to it shortly thereafter.

“Man, I’m drunk,” the man allegedly told officers. A breathalyzer test revealed the man had a .17% blood alcohol content and he was taken into custody. Another test conducted at the Troy lockup revealed a .14% BAC. The man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

