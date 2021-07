Marion, IL, Police have located the remains of a deceased female. The remains were discovered Friday night in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Peabody Road. Due to the condition of the remains, a positive identification could not be made immediately. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Marion Police Department.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!