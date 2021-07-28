Poplar Bluff man charged with sexual abuse in connection to an incident at an area business

A man has been taken into custody on a sexual abuse charge following an alleged incident at an area business. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley reports that an officer was dispatched to the business on Sunday in connection to a report of an adult male customer inappropriately touching a female employee, who was a juvenile. A manager at the business pointed out the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Donald Raymer, of Poplar Bluff, who was immediately apprehended. Whiteley says that after reviewing body camera footage, video from the business, and discussing the facts of the case with the officer, Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor decided on the charge of 1st-degree sexual abuse. A warrant was issued on Raymer for a parole violation with no bond, as well as a warrant for 1st-degree sexual abuse with a bond of $100,000, cash or surety. He was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

