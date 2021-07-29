A suspect is in custody after 3 missing Johnston City boys were found in Texas
Three Southern Illinois boys once believed to be missing and in danger have been found, and a female suspect is in custody. On July 23, the Johnston City Police Department alerted the public and requested help in finding three children, a 15-year-old boy and a set of twin boys. At the time, they were last known to be with a woman, known as Cassandra Carter, and traveling in a 2012 white Ford Explorer. Police say the woman is now in custody in Texas and all 3 children are also in protective custody in Texas. You can learn more at thesouthern.com