A suspect is in custody after 3 missing Johnston City boys were found in Texas

Three Southern Illinois boys once believed to be missing and in danger have been found, and a female suspect is in custody. On July 23, the Johnston City Police Department alerted the public and requested help in finding three children, a 15-year-old boy and a set of twin boys. At the time, they were last known to be with a woman, known as Cassandra Carter, and traveling in a 2012 white Ford Explorer. Police say the woman is now in custody in Texas and all 3 children are also in protective custody in Texas. You can learn more at thesouthern.com

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!